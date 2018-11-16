Umaru Al-Makura declares free education for PLWDs

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has declared free education for people leaving with various forms of disabilities schooling at the comprehensive special school for the disabled in the state.

The governor also pledged to provide free learning aids equipment to pupils of Special School, Lafia.

Al-Makura made the pledge while celebrating his 66th birthday anniversary with pupils and staff of Special Schools for the Disabled, in Lafia, Thursday.

“I choose to celebrate my 66th birthday anniversary with pupils and staff of this school because of my passion for the disabled in the society.

“By God’s grace I will provide glasses, hearing gadgets and other study aides the pupils will need to assist them compete favorably with their counterparts in developed countries,” he said.

Al-Makuura assured the management of the school that he will do everything possible within his capacity to make the school the best special school in the country.

He, however, assured that the sustainable plans have been put in place to ensure that the school is sustained even when he ceased to be the governor of the state

The governor also offered an automatic employment to a disabled serving corps member doing his primary assignment in the school.

The school, which was commissioned in February, by President Muhammadu Buhari, has admitted pupils from various parts of the country and is fully equipped with state of the art equipment.

