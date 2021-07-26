Umeoji: APGA’s man on a mission to consolidate, expand development in Anambra

The battle for who will occupy the Anambra State Government House after the current state governor, Willie Obiano, completes his constitutionally allowed eight years of two terms is gathering momentum with different politicians and political parties scheming to outdo one another.

According to the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties interested in fielding candidates for the governorship election in the state already scheduled for November 2021 had already concluded their primary elections. They were required to submit the personal particulars and names/list of nominated candidates between July 2 and July 9, 2021.

Ahead of that timeline, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), like other political parties held its primaries on July 1, 2021 in Awka, the state capital. A member of the House of Representatives representing Aguata Federal Constituency, Hon Chuma Michael Umeoji, emerged winner of that election. He scored 904 votes to defeat Nweke Chinyere Elizabeth who scored 73 votes. He was thereafter presented with a certificate of return.

The party leadership did not waste time in making the name of the prominent politician available to INEC as required. The electoral body too has since done the needful by publishing his name as the party’s candidate.

With this, all is set for Umeoji to begin his statewide campaign during which he will be telling the electorate what he has in stock for them.

There is no doubt that Umeoji has the zeal for sustainable development that the state needs at this point in its political history. He has expressed much of this in his acceptance speech shortly after he was handed the certificate.

He had at that occasion promised to bring all warring parties together in one accord. He reinstated that he has all it takes to move the state forward, vowing that when elected, he would build on Obiano’s legacies to surpass the expectations of the people.

Clearly, Umeoji, has what it takes to lead the state. A peaceful man and a bridge builder, the astute politician will bring all the experiences he has attained from his past and current political engagements to bare on the state.

With his antecedents, there is no doubting the fact that the federal lawmaker has the key to consolidate the future of the average Igbo man and Anambra in particular.

A thoroughbred grassroots politician and intelligent administrator, Umeoji is very popular among his people and that was why they were willing to hand him the mandate to represent them at the National Assembly. He has carrying out that assignment religiously.

So acceptable is Umeoji among his people that it is certain that without him as the candidate, the ruling APGA in the state may not win the forthcoming election and this will surely hinder the continuity of the Obiano’s government as expected by stakeholders.

It is therefore also in the interest of the state governor to work hard and ensure that APGA wins the election. This is a legacy he must be ready to bequeath the state. Umeoji is that man that will complete Obiano’s good work and do more.

Chukwuma Michael Umeoji was born on the 22nd Day of October, to the family of Sir Andy, (Retired School Principal and Politician), and Lady Ngozi Umeoji of Ezinifite Village, Aguata in Anambra State. Young Chukwuma attended Ojiako Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Adazi Nnukwu, and was later enrolled at Nwora Umunna Primary School Onitsha and Government Primary School Ajali where he obatianed his first school leaving certificate and proceeded to Saint Peter’s secondary school, Achina; Boys Secondary School Ezinifite and Uga Boys Secondary where he would later obtain Secondary School Certificate with good grades.

He subsequently enrolled for Advance Education and was accepted into the Prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) to Study Philosophy in 1988 and graduated with Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honors in 1992. Chukwuma Umeoji later

Related

No tags for this post.