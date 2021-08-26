Umrah: NAHCON inaugurates 15-man c’ttee

The chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has inaugurated a standing committee on Umrah matters.

The 15-man committee inaugurated Wednesday is chaired by NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Inspectorate and Licensing, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa.

The committee’s terms of reference includes constant evaluation of quality service delivery to pilgrims, proposing policy changes to be in tune with existing realities, superintending on all Umrah related matters and other incidental issues.

While inaugurating the committee, the NAHCON chairman said the action became necessary to put the commission atop Umrah monitoring in the interest of the pilgrims.

He expressed confidence in the competence of the committee members in delivering on the assignment.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, appreciated the commission’s chairman for the confidence reposed in them to discharge the task. He noted that Umrah is an important focal duty of the industry which demands high level of obligation from the commission.

The commissioner commended the former board for bringing sanity to Umrah operations which he observed, used to be fraught with dubious activities towards shortchanging intending pilgrims for maximum profit.

He reaffirmed commitment to not only consolidate on the board’s achievements but also build from where they left to ensure that pilgrims are maximally protected.

He added that the committee will assess ongoing Umrah operations, address issues as they arise and make proposal to management on policy adjustment that will capture current and emerging trend.

He called on all members to remain pro-active, gather information on developing trends and marshal all their experience in ensuring that Umrah activities do not degenerate.

He stated that NAHCON has always encouraged Umrah pilgrims to formally request information on the packages they are paying for with details of the full services due to them under such packages.”