Umrah: NAHCON tasks pilgrims on Saudi regulations

In anticipation for the resumption of Umrah for external pilgrims, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has called on intending Umrah pilgrims and respective Licensed Tour Operators to take note of regulations laid down by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for successful participation in the season.

A statement by NAHCON head, Public Affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, in Abuja Wednesday, said Saudi authorities came out with a set of guidelines for participation in the 2021/2022 Umrah exercise, while the document is subject to periodic review based on emerging developments during the season.

The commission said the screening of external companies that will participate in the Umrah exercise and issuance of Umrah visas are slated to commence from 15th Dhul Hijja, equivalent to 25th July 2021. External Umrah pilgrims are expected to start arriving into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from 9th of August 2021.

NAHCON urged licensed Umrah operators and the pilgrims to be abreast with the Saudi Arabian regulations and guidelines for the performance of the pilgrimage especially with regards to precautionary measures detailed to prevent the spread of the coronvarius.

The commission said as in the previous arrangements under the COVID-19 pandemic, pilgrims are to travel in groups to be conveyed by Authorised Tour Operators. In particular, Umrah pilgrims that should be from age 18 and above must ensure that they complete the doses of the corona vaccine and attach the certificate of immunisation in their request for Umrah permit. The vaccine type should be in consonance with the KSA approved protocol.

NAHCON said the intending Umrah pilgrims are advised to get acquainted with the Eatmarna app as a prerequisite for applying and gaining entrance into the two Holy Mosques for Umrah, for salat and for visit to the Prophet (SAW)’s Raudha.