UN expresses concern over violence affecting civilians in North-east 

The UN Nigeria Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Matthias Schmal has expressed concern over the recent violence against civilians in the North- eastern part of the country.

A statement issued Thursday by The Public Information Officer, Mrs. Christina Powel, and made available to newsmen in Maiduguri said violence raises immediate concerns for the safety of civilians and put at serious risk the capacity of humanitarian aid organisations to securely deliver assistance to vulnerable people.

“Between 6 and 9 June, renewed clashes between various agrarian communities in Adamawa state from Guyuk and Lamurde local government areas claimed over 30 civilian lives, wounded some 57 people and destroyed or damaged more than 500 homes. The fighting was triggered by disputes over the ownership of farmland. Over 10,000 people have been displaced.

“On 7 June, 2022, NSAG operatives reportedly killed dozens of people during an attack on Mugdala village, on the outskirts of Dikwa town in Borno state. This was the latest in a string of major attacks by NSAGs, and it took place two weeks after an attack on 24 May in Mudu village in Dikwa LGA. It killed at least 32 civilians. Reports we have received indicate that the civilians in the 24 May attack were Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who ventured from Rann LGA to collect scrap metals.

“As insecurity persists throughout North-east Nigeria, the protection of civilians’ is still at serious risk. On 28 May, NSAGs attacked an IDP camp in Mafa LGA, also in Borno state, looting food and other supplies. Major supply routes are under threat, with NSAGs targeting commuter vehicles through illegal vehicle checkpoints, as seen with six trucks carrying food supplies and fuel being set ablaze and civilians abducted on 6 June along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.”

