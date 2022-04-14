UN group trains Igbo students on leadership

Over 150,000 students from various schools in the South-east have benefited from a five-day leadership training organised by Nigeria International Model United Nations (NIMUN), in Enugu.

The benefiting schools are Graceland College, Enugu, Dority International schools, Aba, Adventist Technical High School, Ana, Adventist secondary technical college, Basic Foundation School Aba and St Bridget College, Aba.

The executive director, Nigeria International Model United Nations, Samuel Chiemelue, said the organisation extended invitation to a many schools in the South-east and the selected ones was based on those that responded.

“You know it is a new thing in the South -east. These ones that came have been attending such programmes in New York, so it was easy for them to key into the vision,” Chiemelue said.

The executive director stated further that the five-day conference was to built the student’s leadership skills, groom their public speaking skills and negotiations as they are vital soft skills that are needed in this 21st century to allow every young person thrive.

“Beyond acquiring certificate or going to school, these are vital soft skills our young people need and it is important we introduce it to them and we will not rest until we have taken this message down to every soul of young men in the South-east,” he said.