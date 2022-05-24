UN, NILDS seek gender responsive budgeting in Nigeria

The United Nations and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), set machinery in motion Monday for gender responsive budgeting in Nigeria.

The two bodies at a jointly organised workshop for planners and drafters of budget , posited that doing that , would help to address the problems of gender in equality in the country .

Specifically in his remarks at the Workshop with the theme : ” Strengthening Capacity in conducting Gender Responsive Assessment of the Nigerian Budget” , the United Nations Women Deputy Country Representative , Lansana Inonneh said gender responsive budgeting is very important for National and sub – National development.

According to him, Gender blind eye undermines even development in any society and Nigeria must address it through gender responsive budgeting on yearly basis .

” Available statistics show that population is evenly divided between males and females in Nigeria which requires equity in all ramifications as far as governance is concerned.

‘ Realities on ground show that Nigeria is not an equal Society not even an equitable one which requires attention from relevant authorities by ways of correction ” .

Earlier in his welcome address , the Director General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman expressed optimism that all the gender based bills in the current fifth alteration of the 1999 Constitution will be re – considered and passed .

The bills in question he explained , include the bill to expand the scope of citizenship by registration (to confer Nigerian citizenship on foreign spouses of Nigerian women), the bill to provide qualification for State indigeneship rights and the bill for affirmative action for women in appointive positions in the Federal and State Executive cabinets.

He added that the Institute under his watch will remain committed to working with UN Women in the key areas of its mandate which include drafting gender sensitive bills and mainstreaming gender in all of its capacity building activities.

The workshop according to him, will further strengthen legislature’s institutional capacity to make positive impact on the budget, and to equip lawmakers and parliamentary support staff with the required skills to evaluate budgets from a gender perspective.

Participants at the Workshop held at Bolton White Hotel in the Central Business District of Abuja , were drawn from the National Assembly and NILDS .

