UN permanent: Why Nigeria has remained unsuccessful – Amb. Wali

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Aminu Wali, on Wednesday said Nigeria has been unsuccessful in securing a position as a permanent member of the United Nations due to the efforts in ensuring peace in Africa.

Wali, who is a permanent representative to the UN, said although no other country in Africa deserves it more than Nigeria, it has not been able to attain it because despite suffering to ensure peace on the continent, it is not appreciated by other African countries.

He spoke during the public presentation of a book, “Reflections on Nigeria’s Foreign Policy” authored by Emmauel I. Ukhami, Toby Okechukwu, (Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives) and Tony Onyishi in Abuja.

“We have not been successful in trying to push our position as a permanent member in the United Nations. In Africa no country deserves it other than Nigeria, but we have not been able to make it and this is because while we may have a policy that is Afrocentric but at the same time, we are not getting the same respect that we give our neighbors and colleagues in Africa because we have suffered to ensure that there is peace and security in a lot of parts of Africa,” he said.

This was also echoed by Toby Okechukwu, a co-author, who said Nigeria’s Afrocentric commitment is not adequately reciprocated by her African counterparts, adding that critics have faulted the country for lack of defined national interest and direction in her foreign policy pursuit, hence, her inability to show off tangible benefits from all her benevolence in Africa.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, who was special guest at the event said Nigeria’s foreign policy must “unapologetically define the terms on which we engage the rest of the world to address the different manifestations of our shared challenges so that we can each and together survive through this new age of promise and peril.”

He said, “To do this, we must establish the values that define us, and be clear about the concerns that motivate us and the interests that inspire us.”