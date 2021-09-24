UN prace Day: Int’l parliament calls for sustainable world



The Nigeria Country Secretary General of the International Parliament for Safety, Peace and Justice of United Nations, Ambassador Olumuyiwa Babalola has lamented absence of peace in Nigeria and the world.

Babalola stated this during the United Nations International Peace Day celebrated annually on September 21 with the theme: “Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World”

He said that the day is very important in the sense that everybody and societies must be in peace because life is better in a world where peace exists.

He said the day is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within, among nations and People.

“In Nigeria, the International Parliament for Safety Peace and Justice of United Nations (IPSPJ-UN) celebrated and dedicated the day to sustainable world.

“The day is devoted to observing 24 hrs of cease – fire and non – violence. It’s more important than ever today to promote peace and open – mindedness for acceptance across gender, race, and territories.”

He further stated that throughout history, most societies have lived in peace most of the time.

“Today, we are much less likely to die in war than our parents and grandparents.

“Since the establishment of the United Nations and the creation of the Charter of the UN, Governments are obligated not to use force against others unless they are acting in self-defense or have been authorized by the UN Security Council to proceed.”

This year’s event was hosted in Nigeria Air Force Conference Center, Abuja under the African International President of the International Parliament for Safety Peace and Justice of United Nations, His Excellency, Cardinal Prof. Esapa Joseph Dominion JP.

The dignitaries present are: Dr. Sera Jubril, former Presidential Aspirant, Alhaji Ahmed Haruna Zago, Chairman of this year event, Ambassador Prof. Praise Elizabeth Ngozi, International Vice President, Ambassador Dr. Kachi Iheme, Country Director of Faithful Friends Nigeria, Ambassador Dr. Hajiya Maryam Aliyu, The Jagaban Matan Zazzau Emirate Council, People from Presidency, Representatives of Embassies, Governors and Senators amongst others in Nigeria.