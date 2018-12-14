UN puts million-naira smiles on over 250 Kaduna Women

Two hundred and fifty women were on Wednesday empowered on financial literacy by the United Nations (UN) in partnership with P and G and afrigrants in Kaduna.

The three months training, targeted at micro and small women entrepreneurs, aimed at enabling the participants to make effective decision with financial resources. Eight of the beneficiaries were given N1 million each, 194 others were given certificate of participation while awaiting to be shortlisted in the next batches.

The UN Country Representative, Ms Comfort Lamptey said women economic empowerment and financial inclusion are critical for gender equality. She added that empowerment for women is to give sense of confidence to them on how to build their financial security and influence their home budget.

Lamptey noted that women can help to boost the economy of the country if adequately empowered.

Government Relations Associate Director of P and G, Ms Yemitope Iluyemi said the priority of her organisation is to ensure that women always get skills and knowledge that will help them in their endeavours.

She said women needed financial literacy to enable them have the ability to manage businesses and personal financial matters. ”Entrepreneurship is an important vehicle that brings people out of poverty.”

One of the beneficiaries who got one N1 million grant, Happiness Okafor expressed appreciation for the training and grant, while promising to make use of the money to boost her business.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.