UN to partner Nigerian Army against security challenges

The United Nations (UN) has pledged continuous partnership with the Nigerian Army in tackling security challenges in the country and the Sahel region.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Friday said representative of the UN Secretary General for Central Africa Mahamat Khatir Annadif Saled stated this during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt- Gen. Faruk Yahaya at the Army Headquarters Abuja.

Mahamat commended the effort of the Nigerian Army (NA) in stemming security challenges and activities of insurgents in Nigeria and by extension the SAHEL regions.

The UN envoy who was accompanied by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in West Africa and the Sahel Mr Francois Luncemy Fall said it is very crucial to adopt a regional approach and provide antidotes to tackle terrorism and other contemporary security challenges bedeviling West Africa and the Sahel region.

He added that most of the current security challenges confronting West African states are a spillover of the Libyan crisis. He assured the NA of partnership in the quest to checkmate the proliferation of arms and profiling of terrorism financers.

In his remarks, the COAS noted that countries across the globe are currently confronted with terrorism and other security challenges peculiar to each nation, adding that the NA in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies is making steady progress in the fight against insurgency and will not relent in ensuring the menace is brought to an end in Nigeria.

He also harped on the need for partnership with the NA in the areas of terrorism victims’ support, profiling of terrorism financers, arms proliferation control and technological support.