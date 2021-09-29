UN World Rivers Day: FG plants tree, clean rivers to mark day

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2021 UN World Rivers Day, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Water Resources said it would be marking maiden edition with tree planting in parks and cleaning of Rivers across 15 states including FCT.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, stated this while addressing the press on the objective of the day said the World Rivers Day, which was established by the United Nations (UN) in Year 2005, is a celebration of the World’s Waterways on the last Sunday of September every year in order to highlight the many values of our Rivers, increase public awareness and promote improved stewardship of all rivers around the world.

According to him, the United Nations’ approval followed a proposal initiated by a renowned River Advocate, Founder and Chair of World Rivers Day, Mark Angelo, during the launching of the Water of Life Decade by the UN, to scale up awareness of the need to better care for our water resources.

He said Nigeria is celebrating the day with memorial Tree Planting at a River side and symbolic River Clean-up of some selected River sites to mark the maiden edition.

Also, there are River – Side celebration by Stakeholders and “Friends of the River” are taking place at the following locations across the States and FCT: