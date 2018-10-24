UNAA Abuja holds end of year meeting

The University of Nigeria, Alumni Association (UNAA) Abuja Branch, will hold her 2018 last general meeting on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at The Den Hotel, No 20 Agadez Crescent Wuse II, Abuja.

The President of the Association, Barr Jude Igwe, disclosed this in a statement he made available to our correspondent. The president also revealed that, the topmost point on the agenda for the meeting was assessment and fine-tuning of preparations for the branch’s 2018 End-of-the-Year Dinner/Award, where select Nigerians, would be honoured for their giant strides towards restoring the dignity of man.

According to Barr Igwe, the 2018 End-of-the-Year Dinner/Award Committee set up in the last August general meeting of the association, would brief the members during this month’s meeting, on the preparations had made for the success of the event. He stated that, the End-of-the-Year Committee Chairman, Retired Commissioner of Police and Former Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Emmanuel Ojukwu would come with his team to address all lions and lionesses (graduates of the UNN) during the meeting.

Similarly, UNAA Abuja Publicity Secretary, Dr Obiorah Edogor revealed that high profile alumni members of UNAA in Abuja had indicated interest to attend the meeting. According to him, “in their response to our publicity through below-the-line media and social media platforms, some highly-placed lions and lionesses, have confirmed that they would be in attendance, as the meeting would be an opportunity, for them to participate in charting the branch’s 2019 agenda.”

. Dr Edogor, further appealed to all graduates of UNN who reside in Abuja to be punctual to the meeting which usually starts at 4:00pm and does not last beyond 6:00pm. He revealed that, “UNAA meetings are opportunities for serious brainstorming on the welfare of the members, our alma mater as well as a good avenue for social, political and business networking.”

