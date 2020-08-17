Uncertainty as Anambra communities back Obiano on monarchs’ suspension



Tension is building up at Eziagulueri-Otu and Mkpunando communities in Anambra East Local Government Area (LGA) Anambra state as people of the two communities enjoined governor Willie Obiano to withdraw certificate of recognitions issued to their monarchs

The monarchs, Igwe Alex Edozieuno, and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji, were among the 12 traditional rulers suspended for one year by the governor for travelling to Abuja with an oil magnet without approval from the state government.

The two communities, it was learnt, share history with the governor’s own community, Aguleri.



Some concerned people of the communities in a peaceful protest at popular Aguleri roudabout in Anambra East LGA on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the government’s position on the monarchs whose actions they described as act of “gross misconduct”.



According to the President General of Aguleri town, Mr Hippo Onwuekpuke, the traditional title holder institutions and elders should equally rise to strip the embattled monarchs their titles.

“We are to tell the world that we are not part of that activity we condemn it in its entirety, whatever they did is on their own. We want to use this opportunity to pray that the governor should withdraw their certificates of recognition because they have done worse thing that makes them act like despot than the visit to Abuja,” he added.



Also speaking, the National President of Aguleri Youth Assembly, Mr Nnamdi Ikeli-Adimora, said the town was embarrassed by the conduct of the monarchs, which according to him, intended to pitch Aguleri against the state government.

“Apart from the visit to Abuja there are community issues on land sale which made the people to write a petition to government, the traditional title holders and elders (Ojiani and Ichie) invited one of them but he refused,” Ikeli-Adimora alleged.



