Uncertainty as fear grips Buckingham Palace over Queen Elizabeth II health

Buckingham Palace doctors have raised concern over Queen Elizabeth II health and recommended that she remained under medical supervision.

The 96-year-old Britain’s longest-serving monarch – has been dogged by health problems since October 2021 that have left her with difficulties walking and standing.

In a statement by the Buckingham palace reads; “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,”

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the palace added.

She has taken to walking with the help of a stick and was also seen earlier this year at the Chelsea Flower Show touring the site in a motorised buggy.

In February, she was laid low by a bout of COVID-19, which she admitted afterwards had left her “exhausted”.

