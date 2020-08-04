Uncertainty as NFF counters Ifeanyi Ubah’s election, sets up caretaker committee for Anambra State FA

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has set up a Caretaker Committee for the running of the affairs of the Anambra State Football Association, following the expiration of the tenure of the Dr Ifeanyi Ubah-led executive team, and pending the conduct of fresh elections.

The tenure of the Caretarker Committee, which will be inaugurated in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 will be for a period of three months, according to a Press statement from the communication department of NFF.

In a letter sent to the Anambra State Football Association on Monday, the NFF referred to earlier correspondences from the Anambra State FA on April 28, 2020, May 27, 2020 and August 3, 2020, in which the expiration of the tenure of the Dr. Ubah-board, the extension of the life of the board by three months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the expiration of the grace of three months, as well as the inability of the Electoral Committee to conduct fresh elections as scheduled were comprehensively articulated.

“Recall that the tenure of the Board of Anambra State Football Association and the Anambra State Local Football Councils elapsed by effuxion of time on April 30, 2020 and May 2, 2020 respectively. Arising from the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the general lockdown, including football activities, the Anambra State Football Association Congress was convened on April 28, 2020 leading to the extension of tenure of the Board and the Local Football Councils, for another three (3) months, which again expired on August 2, 2020.

“The Electoral Committee was unable to conduct elections into the Board of the State Football Association and the State Local Football Councils on July 27, 2020 in view of the Anambra State Government’s letter to the Electoral Committee complaining of the violation of the COVID-19 protocols of the State.

“Art. 85 of the NFF Statutes 2010 provides that ‘the Executive Committee shall have the final decision on any matter not provided for in the Statutes or in cases of force majeure.’ Consequently, the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, in its wisdom, and in order not to create a vacuum do hereby constitute a Caretaker Committee for Anambra State Football Association as follows:

1. Mr. Emmanuel Okeke – Chairman

2. Mr. Victor Nwangwu – Vice Chairman

3. Mr. Nonso Philip – Member

4. Mrs Charity Ebere Okonkwo – Member

5. Mrs Onyeabo Chimezie Success – Member

6. Mr Onyedika Chijioke – Secretary

“The Caretaker Committee is to administer the activities of the Anambra State Football Association and also conduct elections into the Board of Anambra State Football Association and the Anambra State Local Football Councils within three months, effective from Tuesday, August 4, 2020 to November 2, 2020. Precisely, the tenure of the Caretaker Committee expires on November 2, 2020,” the letter read in parts.

At the weekend, a faction of the state’s FA conducted virtual election which produced Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as its Chairman.

That was few days after same faction reportedly held a physical election in Anambra.