Uncertainty as Supreme Court hears Kogi guber election petition

There is heightened tension in Kogi state following the hearing of three appeals challenging the last gubernatorial election which confirmed Yahaya Bello as governor for a second term.

As expected, anxiety has gripped both the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In Ijumu, the Chairman Forum of Senior Special Assistants on Security and Senior Special Assistant on Security to the governor of Kogi State, in charge of the Local Government Area, Hon.Taufiq Isa, went spiritual for Yahaya Bello ahead of the Supreme Court judgment.

The prayers was held at his home in Odokoro Gbede, on Monday.

Also the PDP have been posting optimistic quotes on their various social media platforms, saying there are expecting high hope from the Supreme Court for their candidate to be declared winner.

The spiritual exercise was led by the chief Imam of Odokoro Gbede, Alhaji Saaid Arikeuyo.

The three appeals coming up for hearing at the Supreme Court on Tuesday are against the July 4, 2020 judgments of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal which affirmed the victory of Bello in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

In separate judgments of the Court of Appeal, all of which were unanimous, the five-man panel of the court led by Justice Adamu Jauro had dismissed the four appeals for lacking in merit.

The appeals dismissed were filed by PDP, Social Democratic Party, Democratic Peoples Party, and Actions Peoples Party.

Although, the Court of Appeal had in separate judgments dismissed four cases challenging the outcome of the poll, only three of the appellants were able to file their appeals at the Supreme Court within the time stipulated by law.

Earlier on May 23, 2020, the three-man of the Kogi state governorship election tribunal which sat in Abuja had in a split judgment of two to one dismissed the petition by PDP and its governorship candidate, Musa Wada, and affirmed Bello’s election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).