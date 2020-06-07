Under APC, it’s still business as usual – Ojo-Williams

Former PDP zonal legal adviser, Otunba Sunday Ojo-Williams, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to deliver on its promises, five years after. Lateef Dada brings excerpts of the interview.

If you are asked to do an assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the past five years, would you give him a pass mark?

My assessment of the regime of the Buhari administration will not be different from that of most Nigerians; it has been a colossal failure and very disappointing. You can see it written all over the faces of Nigerians. Complaints are everywhere. When you truly look at the administration sector by sector, insecurity stands out. With PMB as a reputed former officer, who had been there, one would have thought that he would bring to bear his experience as a former military commander by suppressing the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.

Even if he was not able to do that, at least he should have controlled the banditry that is going on in North-west and North-central regions. But you can see what has happened; he has had no answer to any of those security challenges, at all. Look at the educational sector, what can you say has been his achievement for the past five years: Teachers are owed salaries, there is no new thing in the sector. Even the ones we have, we are unable to maintain them.

Why are you so hard on the administration, does it mean it has achieved nothing in the past five years?

Believe me, it’s the general feelings of many Nigerians, and my feelings too. We expected so much from General Buhari and Nigerians are facing a lot of frustration because of the incompetence and inefficiency of his administration. That is my personal view and the view of most Nigerians. The APC federal administration has been a colossal failure.

I came to this conclusion because any time I listen to our APC colleagues in the South-west, I noticed they seem to cry over poor infrastructure, the Northerners are complaining more vociferously than we Southerners that the Buhari Presidency has failed. Only recently, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai came out to say he never expected anything better from Buhari. Former military administrator of Kano state, Col Umaru Dan Giwa said Buhari is driving Nigeria to the precipice by his style of administration. A lot of Northerners have come out to accuse the administration of being a colossal failure, even people from Katsina state. When you talk about statistics, listen to news and you will hear the opinion of many people. It is not because I’m in the PDP. Even as a PDP member, don’t I have a right to share opinions with Nigerians?

Boko Haram has been very limited in the Northeast compared to when it occupied 27 local governments, isn’t that an achievement?

Boko Haram is just an incident of the several others that we have had. If you say Boko Haram were occupying 27 local government areas before he came in, how many local government areas are they occupying today? They are all over the place. It is no longer limited to few local government areas alone. The fourteen local government areas that you talked about are where Nigerians cannot even work, but now, they have spread everywhere in the Northeast. They captured our soldiers, they laid ambushes here and there and slaughtered people like goats. That is for Boko Haram.

Take the issue of banditry some days ago at Sokoto, almost ninety people were killed by the bandits. Nearby in Katsina, the governor has taken to the bush himself, searching for leaders of the bandits to beg them, he even took photographs with them to show the world what he is doing, and that is the president’s home state. The entire Middle Belt is being threatened by bandits who seemed poised for genocide going by the way they massacre people there. Under this situation how will you rate a president that is presiding over a country under these grim circumstances?

But no country exists without its own security challenge and the government has said it is working assiduously in tackling these challenges?

I disagree with that. It is true no country is absolutely free from insecurity, but that of Nigeria has become so irredeemable. The soldiers are running away from bandits. They are running away from Boko Haram. They are accusing their commandants of inefficiency and incompetence. Many soldiers are in detention as we are speaking for protesting against the way the federal government is handling their welfare. So, you cannot compare us with America where you have the killing of black people. You cannot compare the insecurity in Nigeria with any other country in the world. Buhari said when he came into office that the thing will not last more than three months. He said it in 2015 and it was one of the high points that drew people like Prof Wole Soyinka, people like Chief Obasanjo to support him. Today, what are those people saying about Buhari?

PDP is always complaining about alleged political appointments being skewed in favour of the North?

The APC is fond of defending every aspect of the president’s failure. This is baffling. Buhari said he was coming to rid the country of corruption, let us ask ourselves genuinely without being partisan, has he been able to eradicate corruption? Has he been able to even attempt to bring those people alleged to have been corrupt to justice?

What about Dariye and Nyame who have been jailed?

Joshua Dariye and Nyame were PDP men whose cases started under the PDP administration. They have been in court when PDP was in power.

So, APC should not take that credit?

No, the APC cannot take the credit. It was a legal process which the PDP started against its own members. Uzo Kalu has been facing a long time trial which started under the PDP. Then people said Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was victimising him for some reason. So how can an APC man be taking credit for that? That is too cheap.

People say in the last five years, there has been an absence of audacity to want to steal publicfund as witnessed during the former administration?

Corruption is at present unprecedented. I will give you examples. Let us start from relooted of Abacha looted funds that everybody is aware of. What has happened to the money? Where is Abacha loot that is being returned almost every month?

Are you saying the Abacha loot is being rebooted?

That is the view of many Nigerians and the onus lies on President Buhari to come out and say this is what he has done with the money. But you have a president who does not even believe that he has any responsibility to explain to people and so the money cannot be accounted for. There is no way you can divulge Mr President from Abacha loot. Mr President was in total control of the PTF under Abacha and they did everything together. Don’t forget that he was always telling people that Abacha never stole. It is now clear that Abacha was indeed allegedly corrupt and people who had Abacha loot in their country are returning it voluntarily to convince Nigerians that your former head of state was not a saint.

Did your party fight corruption as much as Buhari is fighting it?

The woman who said she distributed N700billion overnight is still a minister in the APC federal administration. She said she had given every Nigerians N20,000 as COVID-19 palliatives. I don’t know if you have seen anybody that benefited from the money. So, coming out to say we have given money to every Nigerians and that woman is still a minister tells you something about the integrity of the APC-led federal government.

Look at the home-grown feeding arrangement, students are on vacation because of COVID-19, staying peacefully at home with their parents, then you call some miscreants to come and be taking food to give children at home, how credible did you see that?

Does the PDP have the moral right to criticize this government which created SIP, trader money and the likes?

When a government is in place, the supporters will go to any length to accuse the previous administration. It is the APC administration that is on the spot now. The APC was on the seat for 8 years under Rauf Aregbesola, you told us that you are building an airport in Osun here, for eight years, nothing to show for it and we know the amount of money that went into that.

He said he wanted to bring Opon-Imo, I challenge anybody in Osun today to show me one Opon-Imo. They planted Igi-Iye from Osogbo to Ibadan, where are the trees?

We are talking about national issues?

Yes, how many people can afford three square meals today? Forget about the journals portraying Nigeria as a growing economy, where are the indices of growth? Buhari said he was going to make the four refineries to start working again, this is the fifth year, he has not even revived one. He told us that he was going to seize all the oil blocs and make sure that states have at least one, to cushion the effect of dwindling revenue, he collected all the oil wells and lock them up in his own portfolio. As the president, he is the Minister for Petroleum, yet what has he achieved?

