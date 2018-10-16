Understanding Bello’s unique leadership in FCT By Rogers Edor Ochela

Right from when he assumed office as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello, displayed an unusual disposition that is not quite common with public officials in our shores.

From his body language, words and actions, it was clear that he was prepared to chart a course of ministerial assignment that will be worthy of emulation and commendation.

One feature in his style of leadership that was visibly glaring early enough was his strong aversion for unnecessary nay distractive congratulatory messages for him in the media, when other ministerial colleagues seemed very comfortable with and appeared to lap it all up in ecstasy.

That this culture has continued to fester in the face of overwhelming need to avoid same for the sake of public interest has simply left sane minds bewildered.

From all intents and purposes, it has been established beyond reasonable doubt that the sole aim behind this primitive culture is to curry favour from the public officials that those congratulatory messages are targeted at.

It would be recalled that immediately his appointment as FCT Minister announced, these rent-seekers went berserk and inundated the media with lots of such meaningless nay distractive congratulatory messages for reasons that are anything but altruistic.

For a seriousminded man like the FCT minister, these patronage-seeking messages are just aimed at distracting him from the enormous task of reengineering the nation’s capital city and as such, a press statement was issued calling for a halt to such messages.

In addition to the press statement, the minister went a notch higher by completely maintaining a dignified distance from their destructive shenanigans and has remained focused in the discharge of the assignment that Mr. President has entrusted into his care.

Another striking style of the minister worth mentioning is the fact that unlike several of his ministerial colleagues, Bello as a responsible political appointee with an eye on the verdict of history recognizes the importance of forging a perfect synergy with the ministry’s super bureaucrat, the Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa.

And that explains why he allows the PS to function optimally without breathing down on his neck.

It is gladdening to note that the FCT Minister realized early enough that if prudence is not applied to the little resources trickling in to the coffers of FCT, it will be practically impossible for him to discharge the mandate that his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB), has entrusted into his laps and worse still, he stands the risk of being stoned on the streets should he fail to deliver on the promises he made to the people.

So, through a combination of prioritization of values and professional judgment, Bello has gradually been facilitating an appreciable improvement in service delivery in the territory much to the discomfiture of those who do not wish him well.

Due to his strict fidelity to the regime of fiscal responsibility, the minister does not believe in awarding contracts just for the fun of it, except the process complies with Federal Government official policy of competitive bidding.

Unlike several elected public officials and even appointed ones, Bello decided to prioritize the completion of projects inherited from his predecessors irrespective of differences in party affiliations.

It is also an open secret that the minister is a completely apolitical fellow, which explains why he has consistently refrained himself from overtly engaging in partisan political activities in his home state, Adamawa.

That equally explains why his relationship with his State Governor, Jibrila Bindow, has been chummy so far.

Again, it is for this reason that the minister has not allowed extraneous political influences/pressures to distract him from performing his assignment in the territory with admirable intrepidity.

In a nutshell, all his policies so far has remained free from the strictures of political colorations.

There are several other areas that stand the minister apart from his contemporaries.

In terms of integrity, honesty and incorruptibility, Bello and his boss, President Muhammadu Bello, are like Siamese twins.

That probably explains why he remains fiercely loyal to the President.

Happily enough, all his actions and deeds so far as the FCT Minister have the unmistakable imprimatur of his famed integrity and honesty.

Bello in executing his ministerial assignment has proven the fact that to be appointed to manage any portfolio in the public realm is a call to patriotic service.

Because rendering patriotic service involves vacating all personal goals, dreams and activities for the attainment of the collective objective.

For the period one invests his personality in this endeavour, family life, business interest and other personal considerations are relegated to the background.

These are the sacrifices that provide the undercurrent for responsible leadership, which Bello is currently providing in the FCT.

The pertinent question to ask (and answer) is: what could be responsible for Mohammed Musa Bello’s immense staying powers? The reasons are not far-fetched.

As a puritan, Bello welds his moral authority like a horsewhip (known as ‘koboko’ in local parlance).

Apart from being an unyielding goal-getter, he also has the knack for not looking back once his hands are on the plough.

Factor in also his predilection for excelling in anything he does.

As a visionary and by extrapolation missionary, he has by sheer dint of awe-inspiring high-wire performance been preaching the logical gospel of hardwork as the handmaiden for success.

Judging from the foregoing, it is safe to ‘prophesy’ that when Mohammed Musa Bello completes his ministerial assignment in 2019, he would have succeeded in imprinting his name in gold on the canvass of FCT’s history.

Ochela, an Abuja based former editor and now media consultant writes via [email protected] co.nz

