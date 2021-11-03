Understanding China’s 50 years at the United Nations

The world today is confronted with new and ongoing challenges of globalization, international terrorism and an array of other global issues standing on the way of international cooperation. The United Nations and all regional bodies should borrow a leaf at the exemplary policies implemented by China by charting new strategies of dealing with global issues.

China marked 50 years of occupying her rightful seat at the UN on the 25th of October, 2021. While speaking at the Conference marking the 50th Anniversary of the Restoration of the Lawful Seat of the People’s Republic of China, President Xi Jinping pointed out why the nations should build global village that supports a shared future. And he said, “a community with shared future for mankind, and work together to build an open, inclusive and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.”

In analyzing diplomatic issues that affect the global village, one cannot close eyes to the giant strides of China on global space; giving quality assurance to a common man. The Chinese characteristics on multilateralism are giving tangible meaning to the concept and practice of multilateralism. It has made multilateralism a central element of its foreign policy by seeking consensus through consultation and managed common affairs through cooperation for shared benefits and win-win-results.

Which was why President Xi Jinping stressed that history has proven time and time again that no matter how powerful a country is, it cannot dictate to other countries by hegemony and, still less, dominate the world. In the words of the Chinese Leader, “In the face of regional hotspot issues, we must abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect the people’s will of the related countries, and resort to political settlement.

“There is only one system, one order and one set of rules in the world, and all countries should act within this framework, rather than do whatever suits them or reinvent the wheel. Major countries should respect each other, coexist peacefully and work for mutual benefit and win-win results, which serves the common interests of the international community.”

The strategies of China’s foreign policies to what the UN stands for in the last 50 years have been geared towards dedicating to improving the welfare of all humanity and achieving global development through building multilateral cooperation and understanding. Altruism, pragmatism, and consistency that are at the core of multilateralism are essentially the epitome of China and intrinsic parts of its relations with the world. China is committed to its allies and partners, and has rendered consistent, enduring and reliable support to the organization. These qualities are worth examining.

Interestingly, over the past 20 years, China’s trade with Africa has risen 20-fold, making China Africa’s biggest bilateral trade partner for 12 consecutive years according to records. Trade between China and Africa soared by 40.5 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2021, hitting a record high of $139.1 billion, the Ministry of Commerce told media men in Beijing

The presence of Chinese companies in Africa cannot be over emphasised as various developmental projects are carried out on daily basis thereby helping to improve the economies of those countries. The continent continues to witness major infrastructural projects in terms of rail projects, ports, hydro power and many more. China has thus embraced the outside world with an open mind, upholding the multilateral trading regime, advancing the building of free trade areas as well as promoting liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment.

As the world goes through the season of changes caused by COVID-19, the Chinese government has also focus on resolving issues such as imbalances in development, difficulties in governance, digital divide and income disparity and make economic globalization open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

The Chinese President pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the development and people’s livelihood in all countries, especially developing countries. He said “We should attach equal importance to joint pandemic response and economic recovery. We should step up anti-pandemic assistance to developing countries and realize fair and reasonable distribution of vaccines globally to help make them real global public goods”

To this end, media practitioners in Nigeria gathered in August 2021 at a workshop calling on the Nigerian government to adopt the Chinese model on vaccine diplomacy. The workshop could not have come at a better time than now, according to the consensus of participants. The virus has imposed the most severe and pervasive disruptions of economies around the world.

More than 4.4 million people have reportedly died from COVID-19. The scourge has redefined the world. Workplaces have taken new shapes and travelling around the world is becoming an uphill task. The COVID-19 vaccines are relatively scarce in most countries in Africa. In Nigeria today, the number of vaccines available is not commendable and the need for the vaccines to be available and ensure everyone has access to vaccination cannot be over-emphasised.



The media engagement also deliberated on a number of issues including the need to ensure fair and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tapping into Belt and Road Initiative amidst COVID-19, and the need for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to approve and make the vaccine available for all.

The key consensus of the meeting is that the pandemic provided an equal opportunity amidst the affliction that has affected all humanity and therefore the need for greater collaboration and cooperation to beat down the virus. A major response to the COVID-19 pandemic is the development of vaccines; however, the skewed distribution has been a cause for concern for developing countries including Nigeria.

The participants noticed the contribution of China on COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution. To date, four Chinese vaccines have been approved for use in over 100 countries, including nearly 40 African countries, and two vaccines which are the Sinopharm and the Sinovac have also been included in the EUL and the COVAX procurement list.

The safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines have gained authoritative recognition internationally. China had offered over 700 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and concentrates for the world. China has always called for closer international cooperation on vaccines to ensure their accessibility and affordability in developing countries and to make them a global public good. Despite its own huge population and tight vaccine supply, China has actively responded to other countries’ requests for vaccine cooperation, which has injected confidence and strength into the global fight against the pandemic.

As would be expected, the United Nations Secretary General, His Excellency Antonio Guterres at the 50th Anniversary ceremonies congratulated The People’s Republic of China, which for sustaining its lawful seat at the United Nations. In his word: “I extend my warm congratulations to such a day of justice. China’s development has brought opportunities to the whole world.

“I thank China for upholding multilateralism, supporting the UN’s work, and playing a major part and making significant contributions to promoting world peace and development. The international community needs to enhance solidarity and cooperation, uphold multilateralism, improve global governance and bring more fairness and justice.”

Going forward from now, we call on world leaders to emulate China’s exemplary strategies.

Let me conclude by using the words of President Xi Jinping which says, “ We should pursue innovation-driven development and intensify cooperation in frontier areas such as digital economy, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and quantum computing, and advance the development of big data, cloud computing and smart cities so as to turn them into a digital silk road of the 21st century.

“We should spur the full integration of science and technology into industries and finance, improve the environment for innovation and pool resources for innovation. We should create space and build workshops for young people of various countries to cultivate entrepreneurship in this age of the internet and help realize their dreams.”

…Raphael Oni is the Editor

Diplomats Extra Magazine based in Abuja