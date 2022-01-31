UNDP, Japan begin rehabilitation of Benue victims of conflicts











A non-governmental organisation, Gender Advocacy for Justice Initiative (GAJI) with the support of the United Nation Development Programme UNDP, and sponsored by The Government of Japan, has commenced the rehabilitation of victims of conflicts in Benue valley.





For more than 10 years, there had been herders, farmers’ conflicts in the Middle Belt state, which have rendered many people, especially farmers homeless and are taking refuge at Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across Benue state.





Speaking with a staff of Gender Advocacy For Justice Initiative (GAJI), Dorcas Iorkyusa, during an advocacy visit on Sunday to Guma Local Government area, she said the project is focusing on protection, education, and livelihood support to population of conflict affected areas in Nigeria.





She said they have been rendering interventions in accessible Local Government Area in Benue state since the escalation of conflicts in Benue state from 2011 to date.





According to her with support from UNDP, the Government of Japan, Benue state government and GAJI seek to embrace and strengthen mechanism for “Enhancing Social Cohesion and Community Security” towards early recovery and peace building of the conflicts affected communities in Benue state.





“The main objective of this project is to improve the protection of affected people of concern, restore human dignity and reduce suffering and disruption of Nigerian population living in targeted LGAs.





“Activities to be implemented are Regular Risk and Resilience analysis and design of responses for enhancing community cohesion and security in the communities.





“Conduct of peace dialogues to enhance reconciliation and promote tolerance among communities in Agatu, Buruku, Guma and Kwande LGAs.





“The programme will also conduct training for capacity building of community security groups, Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, NSCDC, Vigilante, etc.





“Strengthen local peace committees, protection and advisory groups and safe spaces for protection and counselling of victims of violence including SGBV,” she added.





Responding, Chairman of Guma Local Government council Caleb Aba, who led members of his councils and traditional rulers

described the project as a welcomed development towards re- settling his people.





While a traditional ruler (Mue-Ter- Ihyarev) chief Shonyi Agustine commended GAJI, UNDP and Government of Japan for the succour they brought to his subjects affected by conflicts.





Blueprint learnt that the project, which is centered on peace building, training of victims of conflicts and empowering them to live normal life has commenced in Guma, Buruku, Agatu and Kwande local government areas in Benue state.