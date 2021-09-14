UNDP trains state officers, ICT staff on CVR techs ﻿

The Independent National Elecroral Commission (INEC) has approved the training of state trainers and staff of the ICT department on technology innovations in elections.

The training is organised by the UNDP in collaboration with the Electoral Institute and ICT department.

The 5-day training would interrogate technological innovation in the electoral process with emphasis on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation on election day.

According to the statement, the training started with introduction and registration of participants.

The National Commissioner, High Chief, Bar. Festus Okoye, represented by the Hon. REC, INEC Enugu state while declaring the training open admonished the participants to have confidence in the process, as the commission is committed to deliver on its mandate to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

The REC, INEC Enugu state. Hon. Emeka Joseph Ononamadu, in his welcome address expressed gratitude to the commission and the UNDP for choosing Enugu state as as venue assuring all present of safety and conducive environment.

He further commended the initiative to introduce new technological innovation aimed at improving the Electoral Process.

The Director General of the Electoral Institute (TEI), Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris, in his goodwill message delivered by Director Training, TEI, stated that technology driven electoral processes guarantee the credibility and transparency of elections.

He further stated that the training is coming at an auspicious time as the commission has approved the deployment of BVAS for the Anambra state governorship elections after a successful pilot in the Isoko South 1 state constituency bye-election which took place last Saturday.

He tasked all trainers to engage the facilitators so as to ensure a successful step down of the training.

The Director, ICT department, Mr. Chidi Nwafor gave chronological state of the ICT department, emphasising the need for synergy between the ICT department and the Training institute for effective transmission of knowledge of the electoral process where necessary