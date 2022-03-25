Uneasy calm as actress dies inside hotel room, week after birthday

Actress Takor Veronica has been found dead in a hotel room in Benue state one week after celebrating her birthday.





Veronica was found dead in a hotel room at Nyinma area of Makurdi, Benue State, just after celebrating her birthday on March 12.



Circumstances surrounding her death are still sketchy but the state police spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.





Anene said; “There is a death report of a lady in a hotel but details will come from doctors; we did not see marks of violence on her body. So, the autopsy will reveal the cause of the death. The person that died was dressed; we didn’t see marks on her body meaning there were no injuries.

“Three suspects were arrested in connection with this case, so they will give us details. We can’t say it is a case of murder because we didn’t see marks of violence.”