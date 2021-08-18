Uneasy calm as Amotekun operative ‘kill’ 15-year-old WAEC candidate in Ibadan



Some youths in Ibadan on Wednesday protested against the alleged killing of a 15 years old boy by men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps.



The boy said to be a WAEC candidate and printer apprentice reportedly met his untimely death at about 2.30am (early in the day) when he was sent to buy food from the nearby Sabo area of Ibadan.



Sources said the boy was allegedly mistaken for an armed robber by the Amotekun men said to be on late night patrol.



The death of the boy sparked off protest at Mokola area of Ibadan with youths numbering about 500, on the street burning tyres as well as chanting songs condemning the killing of one of them.

From Mokola, the protesting youths headed to the Oyo state government secretariat disrupting vehicular movement along Queen Elizabeth road, when they blocked the way leading to the University College Hospital (UCH) before matching to the government house with the corpse of the deceased placed on the roof of a tricycle asking Governor Seyi Makinde, to fish out the killer Amotekun corp.



At the secretariat, the protesters insisted on entering to lodge their grievances with the governor but were prevented as all gates leading into the place were hurriedly locked.



All the pleas by the executive assistant on security to governor Makinde CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd) to douse the tension failed as the protesters insisted that the governor should come out and attend to them before they could leave the secretariat.



Amidst this, security was beefed up in and around the secretariat resulting in the presence of armed personnel in strategic places to the secretariat.



Speaking with journalists, Oyo state Commandant of Amotekun, Col Olayinka Olayanju, (rtd) denied the allegation that the 15 years old boy was killed by an operative of Amotekun.



Col Olayanju (rtd) stated that contrary to the allegation, his men were not at Mokola area but rather were at Sango upon a distress call that armed robbers are operating at Sango area.

He then cautioned against linking Amotekun with such acts just to incite the public against the security outfit.