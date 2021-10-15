Uneasy calm as gunmen kidnap monarch’s twin children, maid, driver, guard

Suspected kidnappers have abducted six-year-old twin children of a prominent monarch in Kwara state, the Owalobo of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Oba Samuel Adelodun.

The suspected kidnappers also abducted the monarch’s driver, Kunle; a security man, Lawrence, and a maid, Bukunmi.

Spokesperson of the Kwara state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the development.

He said the monarch has reported the abduction to the police.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday at about 8.30pm when the abductees were on transit from Osi town to Obbo- Aiyegunle in Ekiti local government area of the state.

Blueprint gathered that uneasy calm has enveloped Osi community, as the kiddnappers were yet to contact the relations of the victims as at the time of filing in this report.

But the abductors were said to have left the Sienan bus the victims were driving in on the roadside.

Meanwhile, the state police command said it has lauched a manhurnt to arrest and rescue the victims unhurt .

According to police spokesperson, “On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo dispatched the Anti Kidnapping and other Tactical Units of the Command alongside local hunters and vigilantes to immediately commence a search and rescue operation in the area for possible arrest of the abductors and safe rescue of the victims.

“The commissioner of police wishes to advise members of the public with useful information that can aid the quick rescue of the victims to make such information available to the command.

“While assuring the good people of Kwara State of their safety and security at all times, the CP advises members of the public to be conscious of happenings around them, avoid movements in isolated and lonely routes at odd hours of the day.”