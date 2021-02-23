Uneasy calm as Police foil attempt to burn environment ministry in Edo



Security operatives, Monday night, reportedly foiled attempt by suspected arsonists to set fire on a building housing the State ministry of environment.

The ministry which is in the second floor of the 10-storey building is said to be housing vital multi-million naira documents of roads and erosion control projects awarded in the last 12 years.



Policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) took strategic position at the ministry”s complex when Blueprint visited on Tuesday morning.



The ministry’s personnel were also seen evacuating office files to a safe custody in Government House. They however declined comments.



The development came less than 24 hours after governor Godwin Obaseki stated that the N30 billion Benin stormwater project by the Adams Oshiomhole administration was a ploy to defraud Edo people.

The governor who made the submission on Monday while inspecting the Textile Mill Road catchment of the project, in Benin City, added that he would probe the contract, and recover all the money stolen through it.

According to him, “The project is almost two-meter difference. There is no way you can drain water from a low land into a higher ground.

“We say we have experts and paid over N30 billion for this project.

“The person that supervised this project today calls himself a minister supervising bigger projects for the federal government. This is not acceptable.”

Related

No tags for this post.