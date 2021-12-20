Uneasy calm in Oyo APC over state exco



Uneasy calm is now reigning in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the fate of its state executive members in Oyo state.

Blueprint gathered that as at present, notable gladiators in the party are now working round the clock at ensuring that their preferred candidate finally made the list.



The gladiators, according to sources, have relocated to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to defend the list of the party’s executives already submitted to the party after the Liberty Stadium congress which produced Hon Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu as chairman.





Since the Liberty stadium congress, the party has been more polarised with some of the gladiators under the auspices of stakeholders vehemently opposed what they called ‘imposition’ of state executive on the party.



The gladiators in the cause of opposing the Liberty stadium congress demanded immediate cancellation of the congress for a new congress where all will be allowed to fully participate.

Contacted, a Chieftain of the party and the immediate past Spokesman of the party in the state, Comrade Wale Date told the Blueprint that as at present, the situation is “still standstill” as far as the Oyo state APC state executives is concerned.

Hon Sadare quickly added, “all we heard is that by next month, the issue will be resolved and we are all waiting for the national secretariat action on it”.

However, a reliable source at the Oyo state APC said “the Hon Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu led executives has come to stay as it has already been allegedly approved by the national headquarters”, adding that come January, 2022, the party would come out with its final approval of the executive members.

