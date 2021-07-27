Unemployment: APC governors to roll-out programmes against poverty, inequality

The governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have assured to roll-out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of APC governments at all levels to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and poverty in country.

The governors on the aiges of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) also acknowledged and commended the Ebonyi state governor David Nweze Umahi’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its chairman and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Tuesday in Abuja, the forum also acknowledged Umahi’s contributions through his “insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of responding to challenges of governance both in Ebonyi state and at the national level” since he joined the APC.

“Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate with His Excellency, David Nweze Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State on his 58th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with your family, the good people of Ebonyi State and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“We in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.”

On the plans to roll-out programmes, the statement said: “Once more, as we rejoice with Governor David Nweze Umahi, we also reaffirm commitment of Progressive Governors to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of APC governments at all levels to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and poverty in Nigeria.”