Unemployment: FG trains 3,000 N-Power beneficiaries on hardware, software engineering

In furtherance of its efforts to curb unemployment in Nigeria, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained over 3,000 N-Power beneficiaries on hardware, software engineering under N-Tech.

The beneficiaries were selected from states in the North Central geopolitical zone, including Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing journalists Friday in Abuja, in preparation for the conclusion of the training program holding at the Public

Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa Road, the CEO, Human Resources Department of the Ministry, Mr Kalgo Yusuf Muazu, said that laptops and other materials will be distributed to the beneficiaries at the end of the training.

He said: “The program started on Monday, 11th of October, 2021, with almost 3,000 beneficiaries from the North Central, which comprise Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and Abuja. The beneficiaries were fully accommodated at Vera Gold Hotel, PSIN, Kubwa and were given N42,000 each to cover their transportation and feeding allowances. Additional N15,000 will be given to each of them as transportation back to their respective states.

“They were offered free accommodation with air condition, availability of water, light, security and good environment.

Two doctors, nurses and drugs were provided, with three admission beds for the beneficiaries.

“Hardware trainees will be given working tools and manuals after the training; to sustain and get self-employed. Software, Animation and Scripting trainees will be provided with a laptop each; to take care of themselves at the end of the training.

Conclusively, all the beneficiaries will be enjoying N10,000 each as monthly stipends, with effect from October, 2021 for a period of nine months.”

Speaking with reporters, one of the beneficiaries, Miss Muhammad Maryam, from Niger state, expressed gratitude at the opportunity afforded her by the federal government to be self employed, tasking other beneficiaries to make maximum use of the training for the betterment of society.

“I am glad that I was selected to benefit from the N-Power program under N-Tech, even without having any connection. This is a lifetime opportunity and I plan to make maximum use of it to set up myself in life. I hope other beneficiaries can dedicate themselves to learn and practice everything taught here to be self employed. I will also advise the federal government to sustain the training; in order to take many youth off the street,” she said.

