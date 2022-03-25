Unemployment: Group to hold advocacy confab, workshop on technoprenuership

An international organisation is set to organise a one-day advocacy conference on Technoprenuership capacity building and two-day national training workshop for over 500 Nigerian youths.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the events, a member of the group, Stanley Power Ike, said the two events scheduled to hold on April 12, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja and April 13-14, at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, respectively, would help to complement the effort of the federal government in tackling unemployment.

He said: “We know Nigeria faces frightening challenges in job creation for its teaming youth population. Covid-19 pandemic has made it worse with the unemployment rate in Nigeria estimated to be more than 30%. This remains a dilemma, hence our collective decision to complement Government’s effort and policy in its creation of Ten Million Jobs through the Technoprenuership training for 500 youths free of charge.

“African Union Digital Transformation Initiative wants a continent with an efficient digital economy come 2030! To maximize the vision of the African Free Trade Agreement, the high expectation by Nigeria in its digital policy, encourages ICT to contribute 25% to her GDP; And this can only be achieved with manpower development with relevant digital literacy skills.”