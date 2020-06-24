Unemployment has reached an emergency situation in Ondo – PDP guber aspirant

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Hon Bode Ayorinde, Wednesday lamented that the rate of unemployment in Ondo state has reached an emergency situation.

Speaking shortly after submitting his nomination form, Ayorinde noted that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, missed the road by allowing Aketi Team to run the government, instead of his political party.

The aspirant explained that there’s nothing wrong if the party leaders give a waiver for someone that just joined, adding that all of them are equal in the field.

According to him, “the PDP leadership has promised a level playing field, adding that they promised that the primary will be free, fair and transparent.

He continued “no one is apprehensive about it. He met us on the field, he will play his card and whoever wins we will all come together and win Ondo state for PDP.

“There is hope that PDP will produce the next governor. Ondo state will be governed by PDP by the grace of God. I have transverse the entire 18 local government, 203 wards and this is the first time Ondo North senatorial district is asking for the ticket of PDP since 1999 and leaders are conscious of that.

“Not only that, but other zones have also done two terms. Even though the current governor is APC, we have just spent one term in Ondo North. And leaders in Ondo North are resolute to allow PDP to complete the second term. I am confident that by the grace of God I will pick PDP’s ticket and become the next governor of Ondo state.

“There is nothing wrong if our leaders give a waiver for someone that just joined, all of us are equal in the field. If the primary is a free, fair and transparent primary, the losers will congratulate the winner and there will be no rancour. And all of us will work together to win the election.

“My plan is to turn Ondo state from a civil service state to an industrialized state. I promise my people, every local government will have a big industry to provide jobs for our people, create wealth and alleviate poverty.”

Speaking about the state governor, Ayorinde said, “we were together when they took over the government, I was a member of APC then. Akeredolu missed the road by allowing Aketi Team to run the government, instead of his political party.

“He is of APC, but those who worked for him during primary are called Aketi Team, so he could not detach himself from this team so that he will allow the party to run the affairs of the state. That is his undoing, he became a lone ranger. So he has naturally campaigned for the PDP to take over. In fact, his activities alone are enough to give power to PDP.”