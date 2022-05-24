Unemployment: NDE engages 330 youths in 11 states

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has engaged about 330 youth in a new job creation training scheme in 11 States of the federation.

The states, according to a statement by NDE’s Deputy Director Information and Public Relations Edmund Onwuliri are Adamawa, Benue, Borno, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Lagos, Kwara, Osun and Yobe.

Onwuliri further revealed that the job creation programme is named Enviroprenuership Development Scheme.

It said: “Enviroprenuership Development Scheme (EDS) is designed to focus on environmental problems and accommodating societal needs while at the same time meeting the economic objectives of the organization since it has to do with doing business.

“Avenue sees the world as a place full of resources and can also nurture a culture of lifecycle-based thinking on how to turn wastes into valuables by changing the rules and norms of the society. The Scheme is about.”

The statement further said: “The scheme commenced on the 1st of April, 2022 in the eleven benefiting States and it is expected to round up on the 1st of July, 2022.

“The 11 States concerned recruited and deployed 330 participants at 30persons per State to the already sourced 33 relevant organizations/Companies for 3 months internships.

“Two States, Adamawa & Ebonyi engaged 5 organizations to provide internships for 30 participants in each state. Osun State engaged 4 organizations while Benue, Jigawa, Kwara, Lagos & Yobe States involved three companies to provide internships for the participants. Borno and Kebbi States, on the other hand, engaged 2 companies each.

“However, Kogi State engaged only one Company that has two different arms engaged in collecting and sorting out used materials.

“The Specific Objectives include Provision of entrepreneurship skills training to interested unemployed youths and persons through various workshops on recycling existing waste materials/resources which will in turn benefit present and future generations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

