Unemployment responsible for youth’s radicalization – Actionaid

Director Programmes, Actionaid, Hajiya Suwaiba Mohammed Dankabo, has described unemployment as a factor responsible for extreme radicalisation among youth.

She added that unless the specter is properly addressed, extreme radicalisation of the youth would perpetually remain a recurring decimal.

Speaking at a one -day policy dialogue on ‘Youth Development and the Prevention of Violent Extremism’, organised by Actionaid in conjunction with Disputes Resolutions and Development Initiative with the support of Global Community and Resilient Fund, held at Tahir Guest Palace, Wednesday, Dankabo said the policy dialogue for youth in Kano had been conceived to seek the wise counsel of critical stakeholders on way to bail the teeming youth out of the present quagmire.

She said supporting the youth to stand on their feet in the area of self-employment opportunities would make them to fight the disturbing spate of idleness and wanton joblessness which tend to dampen their quest for relevance and productivity, adding that the Actionaid and other notable international development partners were in the fore front of spearheading the crusade aimed to actualise such a noble objective.

She said the time has come for the youth to discern the simple fact that they are indispensable in the drive to make the society conducive to all shades of people concerned about developing the society’s abundant potentials, affirming that with the youth taking the bull by the horns, the road to achieving the desired objective would not be a far cry.

She stated that with the 2023 general elections around the corner, there was the compelling need for a paradigm shift in the way they were behaving and that they are expected not to play into the hands of some self-centred politicians, who may wish to use them as cannon-fodders in causing destructive chaos.

