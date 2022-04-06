Unending controversy over Basil/Gassol constituency 

The battles of who is the authentic elected person to represent the Basil/Gassol federal constituency of Taraba state in the current House of Representatives has been on between Hon. Garba Chede, and Hon. Gambo Mubarak. JOSHUA EGBODO writes on the issues involved

In Chede’s words

Beside the long running legal battles, Chede engaged some journalists in Abuja last week, where he narrated in details the genesis of his current travails, in which with a court order, and a certificate of return issued him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he was yet to be sworn in by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

He explained that he aspired to represent the Basil/Gassol federal constituency of Taraba state at the House of Representatives through the 2019 general election. “My name was submitted to the INEC by the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the party’s candidate for the election. National Working Committee of the party ratified the party primary elections nationwide and I emerged victorious to contest for Basil/Gassol federal constituency”, he said.

According to him, an opponent in the person of Andulsalam Gambo, however, challenged his nomination through a legal process at a Federal High Court, Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, giving the suit number as FHC/JAL/CS/17/2018, through which the plaintiff got a judgement in his favour to the effect that his name be submitted to contest the primary election. “I went to Court of Appeal in Yola (Adamawa state) and got stay of execution, later got judgement in my favour which allows me to participate in the 2019 general elections”, he noted.

According to him, he won the election with 54,739 votes against his closest rival of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Tanko Adamu (now late), who reportedly polled 40,050 votes. “INEC issued me a certificate of return and I was subsequently sworn in and assumed office”, he said.

He added that Mubarak, however, approached the Supreme Court, which set aside the Court of Appeal judgement on grounds that it was delivered out of time, and therefore restored the judgement of the Jalingo Federal High Court.

“The Supreme Court judgement was delivered on the 3rd of June 2019 at a time that the 2019 National Assembly election has been concluded. It is observed that the judgement of the Supreme Court did not indicate that certificate of return issued to me was nullified or should be withdrawn.

Similarly, the judgement did not also give order to INEC that Abdulsalam Gambo Mubarak be issued with a certificate of return…

“However, despite the judgement of the Supreme Court, INEC issued another certificate of return to Mubarak who did not participate in the 2019 general election; which is contrary to Section 285(13) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Section 141 of the Electoral Act 2010”, he stated.

The cited sections above in summary, provided that an election tribunal, or a court shall not under any circumstances declare any person a winner of an election he or she has not fully participated in all the required stages of the process, so his further argument was that since INEC gave the certificate of return to his challenger when both parties were still before the tribunal, it was tantamount to usurping the powers of the tribunal, which at that level has jurisdiction over the issue.

“This is how the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila swore in Mubarak while the matter is still before tribunal, which I was the respondent and subsequently won…”, he stated.

He insisted that Mubarak did not participate in the post-election petition at the tribunal after he was declared winner of the poll, and also at the Court of Appeal, as he accused the law firm of F. K. Idepefo & Co of ignoring the fact that his challenger did not participate in the election, and wrote INEC requesting the Commission to issue Mubarak a certificate of return, which it did.

“While the issue of certificate of return is subjudice before the tribunal, INEC went ahead and issued the certificate of return, and did not reply my lawyer’s letter. We wrote appeal for the intervention on the wrongful issuance of certificate of return by INEC to Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who wrote two letters to INEC, to explain why it did so, but INEC did not reply any of the letters”, he lamented.

He said the seeming last lap of the tussle, was outcome of his patient challenge against the swearing in of Mubarak, in which he obtained a judgement, which amongst other things, set aside the certificate of return issued to his opponent, ordered Speaker Gbajabiamila to swear him in as the validly elected member to represent the Basil/Gassol federal constituency, a restraining order against Mubarak from continuing to act as a member of the House representing the said constituency, and an order directing Mubarak to refund all salaries, allowances and other emoluments so far paid to him. He supplied reporters with ‘certified true copies’ of outcome of the court processes and other documentations.

Blaming Gbajabiamila?

The politician subtly blamed the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for denying him being sworn in as a member of the House, in spite of a clear court order to that effect, saying he had made several attempts to ensure he is sworn in as the member validly elected to represent his people.

“The Attorney General wrote a letter dated 14th July, 2020 to the Speaker explaining the background facts of the case and requested for my reinstatement and swearing in, but the Speaker declined. He told me to go to court and bring court order.

“On 30th September, 2021, I met Speaker in his office with few of his principal officers, I gave him the court order which he requested before…immediately after he read the order/judgement, he said and I quote; “This Villa people sef. Sarki Abba, S.A to President Muhammadu Buhari told me not to swear you in, that he is interested in the matter…”, he said.

The Speaker keeps mum

When this writer contacted office of the Speaker through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Lanre Lasisi, the aide rather than provide the Speaker’s side of the story based on Chede’s allegations, rather provided links to publications where Mubarak accused his opponent of misleading the public on the saga. He also advised Chede to stop soiling Gbajabiamila’s reputation. The response was considered an apparent decision of the Speaker not to be dragged into the tussle.

What Mubarak said

Mubarak in the said publications advised his opponent to stop misleading the public, especially, with claims that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has conspired with some persons in government to block his return to the House after a Federal High Court in Jalingo gave a judgement of mandamus, directing that he be sworn in.

He reportedly told newsmen in Jalingo that he has already filed an appeal against the judgement and by law, he remained the member until he exhausted his options in line with the provisions of the law, which Garba-Chede had similarly enjoyed.

“I think my brother Honorable Garba-Chede is being very economical with the truth. He is just trying to win the sympathy of the public by weeping up cheap sentiments. In the first place, when the court gave the order for his vacation after it was determined that I was the duly elected member, I was not sworn in immediately. He remained on the seat until the decision of the Supreme Court.

“It beats my imagination that after the Supreme Court, which is the court of the highest jurisdiction in this country gives a judgement, a federal high court will come and dispute that judgement and say that he should be sworn in. In any case, I gave notice of appeal against the judgement within twenty-four hours.

‘And so his claim that the Speaker has refused to do the right thing is ridiculous. The Electoral Act states clearly that if the election tribunal or court, as the case may be, determines that a candidate returned as elected, was not validly elected, then if notice of appeal against that decision is given within twenty-one days from the day of the decision, the candidate returned as elected shall, notwithstanding the contrary decision of the election tribunal or court, remain in office until the determination of the appeal”, he said.

Where lies the outcome?

Chede in his prayer wanted patriotic Nigerians and civil society organisations to cause the Speaker to swear him in without further delay. His lawyer, Abdulamid Mohammed (SAN) said they have gone back to the court to obtain a committal process based on contempt, but that the court bailiff was prevented from serving the Speaker.

“The Speaker himself, being a lawyer of that class should not be seen to be reckless”, he noted, adding that he had it on good authority that even the legal department of the National Assembly had advised Gbajabiamila to swear in his client, which he allegedly ignored.

But Mubarak is insisting that Garba-Chede should respect the procedure of the court, and stop dragging the name of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the mud. Where the pendulum swings next is still a dicey.