UNESCO hails FCT minister over youth empowerment

The United Nations Educational Scientific Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Regional Director for West Africa and Country Representatives for Nigeria, Mr. Ydo Yao has applauded the unmatched commitment and support of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, towards human development and youth empowerment programmes.

The UNESCO boss stated this last week, when he paid a visit to the Minister in his office.

He said that the visit was in recognition of the huge success achieved so far in the FCTA/UNESCO partnered Youth Mobile ICT Bootcamp and Training programme.

Mr. Yao also used the occasion to brief the FCT Minister of plans to celebrate 1000 youths who would successfully complete the ICT training programme embarked upon by the organization in collaboration with the FCT administration.

He stressed the need to institutionalise the process by establishing a hub where beneficiaries could come for refresher courses and follow-up exercises.

His words: “Honourable Minister, your support was very exemplary, it has been unmatched everywhere we go, and we hope others would borrow a leaf from you.”

According to Mr. Yao, already results of the efficacy of the training are visible in the positive feedback of the four beneficiaries sent to Kigali, Rwanda for a youth conference. He said the Kigali conference was aimed at showcasing the knowledge gained from the Youth Mobile training.

The representative also used the occasion to request the support of the FCTA to facilitate a by-in by government for the Nigeria/UNESCO plan of cooperation, explaining that a final document for the cooperation has been drafted.

Responding, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello posited that the FCT Administration will work with the agency to ensure refresher courses for youths in the FCT already trained by UNESCO under the joint venture programme.

Malam Bello called on UNESCO to liaise with the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), stressing that the agency has an established system to carter for training and re-training of youths in the FCT.

He urged UNESCO to identify the youths due for refresher courses from the six area councils, adding that youths identified would however make presentations to AEA to ascertain the target areas for the refresher courses.