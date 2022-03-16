The UNESCO Laureate, Professor Bashiru Aremu, has received a citizenship certificate of the United Kingdom of Great Realeza of England comprising four Provinces from HRM King Edward.

The certificate was received through their Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Citizenship and Refugees (Ministère de la Citoyenneté et des Réfugiés de Leurs Majestés Royales, United Kingdom of Great Realeza).

According to the information contained in the Letter and certificate of citizenship with the citizenship certification number: 1AA 999 190, the main motive is to control climate change, pollution, mental health issues, and the promotion of humanitarian actions and social programs of help, among others.

To this end, the organisers said they are pleased to inform UNESCO’s Laureate, Prof Aremu that his request was formally reviewed and accepted.

The Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Realeza is the supreme legislative body of Great Realeza, its colonies, and realms. It alone possesses legislative supremacy and thereby ultimate power over all other political bodies in the UKR. It is divided into 2 Houses:

The Royal Council of Ministers and The House of Royals. Both the Houses can contain up to 20 Members.

Responding, Aremu appreciated the Government of Royal Majesties’ Ministry of Citizenship and Refugees of United Kingdom of Great Realeza in England (Ministère de la Citoyenneté et des Réfugiés de Leurs Majestés Royales United Kingdom of Great Realeza ) for deeming him worthy of the honour to become a citizen.

He dedicated the honour to his family and the various organizations which he is privileged to serve as a principal officer all over the world just as he expressed his willingness to continue his commitment in achieving the tripartite mandate of his other organizations viz teaching, research and community service.