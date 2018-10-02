UNFPA donates relief materials to flood victims

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated over 5,700 relief material to the Nigerian government in response to floodaffected states in the country.

The acting UNFPA Country Representative, Eugene Konguyny, made the donation to the Minister of State, Health, Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja.

According to a press statement by the ministry yesterday, Konguyny while donating the items said they were mainly for women and girls, especially pregnant women and lactating mothers.

He said the items include dignity kits for pregnant women, sleeping mats in temporary locations, and traditional wrappers for women and children.

He noted that the serious flood has affected at least 12 states in Nigeria with rural areas being the most vulnerable.

Konguyny said the donation was in line with UNFPA’s role in providing life – saving reproductive health care to women in crisisaffected countries.

About 12 states in Nigeria have been affected by flood this year.

Nigeria’s Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) had warned that communities in Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Nasarawa, Kano and Bayelsa states would be flooded due to rising river level.

This has led to many deaths, displaced thousands of people, and caused schools to shut down in places like Bayelsa state.

The minister, Ehanire, in his response appreciated UNFPA for the gesture.

He said the government had declared national disaster across the four worst affected states, including Delta, Niger, and Anambra.

He assured the agency that the donated materials would be dispatched to the affected areas immediately

