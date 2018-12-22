UNHCR, AUN train 760 vulnerable persons in Yobe

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR in partnership with American University of Nigeria AUN, have in Yobe state trained and empowered over 760 vulnerable persons mostly widows in 2017/2018.

Monitoring and Evaluation Leader/Acting Project Director AUN, Isa Garba Bakori who disclosed this on Saturday in Damaturu at the graduation and distribution of starter-packs to beneficiaries after eight weeks of intensive training, hinted: “We are working in three local governments of Damaturu, Fune and Potiskum and use BEST Centres in the state to give them the skills training in tailoring, interlocking and bricks making, pillow and bed sheet making, building, electrical works among others”.

“Last year we trained 400 vulnerable persons and we intend to train 300 in 2018, but as at now, we have over shoot the target to 350 persons by placing them in cooperative groups,” he said.

Bakori further, said in an effort to minimize the cases of selling out the starter packs, each group has a cooperative monitor that visits them atleast once a week to see the progress of what the beneficiaries are doing.

Blueprint further gathered that after the training; basic materials, and capitals were provided to the beneficiaries.

Some beneficiaries including Musa Waziri and Diana Abba who their husbands was killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, thanked UNHCR and AUN for the training, adding that the gesture will increase their means of

livelihood.

