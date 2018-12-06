UNHCR calls for end to gender-based violence in Yobe

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called for collective responsibility in ending gender-based violence around the world, especially against women and children.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday in continuation of the commemoration of the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, made available to journalists in Damaturu

by the Head of Field Unit, Gabriel Idoko.

“UNHCR regrets the access to safe and lawful employment and income generating activities which remains a distant reality for many. The right to work and to access markets where women can sell their

products would undoubtedly reduce risk of sexual violence.

The statement further reiterated that support for community structures and effective prevention strategies and interventions in communities must be strengthened in order to address the root and structural causes of the violence.

With the 2018 campaign theme “End Gender-Based Violence in the world of work” 16 days of activism against gender-based violence was organized to create awareness on the importance of the elimination of the violence commencing from 25th November -10th December, 2018.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.