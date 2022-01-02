Uni-Abuja promotes 118 staff, 4 elevated professors

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 118 staff, comprising 43 lecturers and 75 non-teaching staff.

A breakdown of the list shows that four of the academic staff were promoted to the rank of professor; 10 others were promoted to the rank of associate professor; 19 to senior lecturer; 4 to lecturer I, and 6 to lecturer II.

The approval of the promotion was given at the 91st Regular Meeting of Council held on 2nd and 3rd December 2021.

Those newly promoted to the rank of professor following the receipt of favourable external assessment report of their publications include Dr. Oluwafemi Rufus Adebisi (Animal Science); Dr. Isa Mohammed Abdullahi (Public Administration); Dr Jude Nduka Omeje (Veterinary Medicine); and Dr Sulaiman Alabi Yusuf (Linguistics).

Similarly, out of the 75 non-teaching staff in the list, 9 were promoted from Senior Assistant Registrar to Principal Assistant Registrar; 6 Principal Executive Officers, 15 Higher Executive Officers, and 20 Secretarial Officers.

There were also 15 technologists and 10 staff from the Accounting unit.

Congratulating the staff, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said their promotion was a testimony to their continued dedication, hard work and discipline.

According to Na’Allah, the university management, with the support and guidance of the Council, is determined to ensure that no staff, who merits promotion is ever denied such a privilege.

“At the University of Abuja, hard work, integrity and dedication of staff to duty mean a lot to us. So we shall continue to provide enabling environment to all our staff to work harder, be more dutiful, and be able to carry out their responsibilities with utmost integrity so as to help us achieve our dreams of joining the league of world-class universities soon,” the VC said.