UniAbuja, ABU agree on joint animal research

The University of Abuja and National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI) of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria have agreed to carry out collaborative research on animal production and veterinary medicine as well as on capacity building.

The schools, while signing an MoU, identified capacity building of UniAbuja staff in specialised areas, the provision of technical services and access to educational facilities to students of veterinary medicine as some of the major areas to be pursued.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the vice chancellor of UniAbuja, Prof. Michael U. Adikwu and the executive director of NAPRI, Prof. C.A.M lakpini, at a ceremony in Abuja.

NAPRI would assist UniAbuja to establish artificial animal insemination centre, chicken testing centre, dairy cross-bred heifer and indigenous breeds of cattle, pasture and assistance in laboratory analysis, among other joint research packages

