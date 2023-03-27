UniAbuja: AMAC chair seeks more admission of indigenes, sports collaboration

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, Monday, led a delegation of AMAC staff to a courtesy visit on the University of Abuja (UniAbuja).

Speaking during the visit, Maikalangu said he desires to collaborate with the citadel of learning in sports development, urging the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Raheed N’Allah, to consider more admission opportunities for AMAC indigenes.

He said the council spent N2.8m to acquire footballs, trophies for first and second position winners, track suits, among other sports items, which he intended to donate to the university to sponsor inter-faculty competition for students.

He said: “I have earmarked funds for sports competition in the university. I want to sponsor the faculty inter faculty sports competition. It will be known as the Abdul-Raheed N’Allah and Maikalangu inter faculty sports competition. We want the university to have the best sports team. Therefore, we came with sports items for the university.

“Also, I want to plead for more admission slots for our indigenes. It is disheartening that our people often travel to Sokoto and other faraway states in search of admission. This is because it’s assumed that admission is easy there, whereas we have a university here.

“Therefore, we urge you to consider more Abuja indigenes for admission in the university. Even if you have been doing that, we want more for our people.”

Responding, UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Raheed N’Allah, who was represented by the Dean of Postgraduate Studies, Professor Gabriel Moti, said though FCT students have always received worthy consideration in admission, the school will consider doing more.

“Here, we don’t just focus on teaching, but developing students through sports. We have a basketball court, volleyball court, football pitch, etc. We recently started indoor sports structure, which is almost completed. We look forward to the competition kicking off.

“Since his assumption of office in 2019, the VC has made it a priority to give FCT more slots as one of our cashment states, despite the university having cashment in all states across the country. Therefore, be rest assured that we will continue to do that. Additional slots will be considered for FCT students,” he said.



