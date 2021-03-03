UniAbuja council appoints DVCs academic, administration

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the appointment of Professor Clement Barikuma Innocent Alawa and Professor Abubakar Sadeeque Abba as Deputy Vice-Chancellors Academic and Administration, respectively.

The Council’s approval followed the endorsement of the Vice-Chancellor’s request to Senate for the re-appointment of Professor Alawa for a further period of two years after a successful two years in the first instance.

Professor Sadeeque Abba was elected by the Senate at its 67th extra ordinary meeting held on Wednesday, 24th February 2021.

A statement by the Registrar, Mallam Yahya Ibrahim Mohammed said the appointments were confirmed at the 89th Regular Meeting of the Governing Council held on Monday 1st March 2021.

Both appointments took effect from 1st March 2021 for a period of two years.

Alawa, a professor of Animal Production was born on 11th January 1961 in Bodo-Ogoni, Rivers state. He is a graduate of Veterinary Medicine from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1988), and holds a Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Animal Science from the same University in 1994 and 2003 respectively.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic has several publications both in local and foreign journals; chapters in books, in addition to papers presented at conferences.

Abubakar Sadeeque Abba was born on 29th November 1967 in Yola, Adamawa state.

He graduated in 1997 from the University of Maiduguri with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science, and had his M.Sc, and PhD degrees from University of Abuja in Political Economy and Development in 2004 and 2011, respectively.

