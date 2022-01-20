UniAbuja governing council inaugurates c’ttee on staff audit

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has set up an ad hoc committee to look into the employment and promotion of staff in the university between 2011 and 2021.

Inaugurating the committee on Monday at the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Room, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Professor Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, stated that the committee was set up following concerns expressed by the council members on the deposition of staff, proper staff mix, actual staff strength and requirements of the various segments of the university at its 91st Regular Meeting.

According to Mohammed, the ad hoc committee will “look at employments and/or promotions made by this University from 2011- 2021, a period of 10 years; cite the original certificates of all claims made by staff in their files, establish whether or not the positions staff were appointed and or promoted to during the period met laid-down requirements and were well deserved; identify where staff were over-placed or under-placed and make appropriate recommendations for adjustments, where necessary.

“Provide Council with vital data on the number of academic staff in the employ of the University, department by department; staff mix to see whether or not the university is conforming with the requirements of the National Universities Commission (NUC); the number of non-academic staff vis-a-vis senior and junior staff; and the total number of security personnel.”

Mohammed added that the committee would “provide statistical information regarding state representation in line with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission; identify and make recommendations on all establishment breaches observed within the ten-year period and those responsible for them.”

The committee was given one month within which to conclude its assignment and make its report available to the next Council meeting for consideration.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, described the establishment of the committee as a right step to restoring the integrity of the university, which he noted demonstrated the great changes taking place in the institution.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Alhaji Buba Gamawa, noted that even though their assignment was sensitive, they would be above board in carrying it out.

“People misunderstand this kind of auditing to mean it would lead to retrenchment; but audit is important to update our records and keep them straight. We are not out to victimize anybody; whatever we shall do will be in accordance with the laid-down rules and regulations as provided by the law,” he said.

Members of the committee are Professor Saint Gbilekaa, representative of the Senate; Dr Kasim Umar, representative of the congregation; Dr Patrick Uju, representative of the congregation; and Malam Yahya Mohammed, Registrar and Secretary to Council.