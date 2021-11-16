UniAbuja honours 44 for role in rescue of abducted staff

The management of University of Abuja weekend honoured 44 staff of the Safety Unit of the university for their role in the rescue of staff and children abducted recently by gunmen from the Giri Quarters in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021.

The vice-chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who celebrated the staff said they did the university proud by working with security forces including the police, DSS, military and civil defence, to prevent the gunmen from abducting more staff as well as ensuring that those abducted were rescued without payment of ransom.

He said: “I am pleased to express the profound appreciation of the university management for your role in the combined effort that resulted in the rescue of our staff and their children abducted by the bandits on Tuesday 2nd November, 2021 from the Staff Quarters in Giri, Gwagwalada area council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“You demonstrated exceptional commitment and bravery in the discharge of your duty which led to the timely rescue of our staff and their children from the clutches of the hoodlums. But for your courage the story of the abduction might have been different. It is in recognition of this feat that the management, today decides to honour you all. Indeed you have given the university community the hope of protection.”

The vice-chancellor said University of Abuja is the only public university in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and should be protected by the government, various stakeholders and well-meaning people.

While assuring the safety of staff and continued support of the university, the vice-chancellor said that management would give them token as a mark of its appreciation.

He specially recognised the role of the chief safety officer, Barrister Abdullahi Burga, whom he said coordinated the safety team effectively.

Na’Allah stated that even though the incident left a devastating shock on the university community, it also demonstrated the resolve, commitment and love of the world for the University of Abuja.