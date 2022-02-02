UniAbuja partner NASENI on excellence centre

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), and the University of Abuja have agreed to establish a Centre of Excellence in Reverse Engineering and Innovation that will lead to creation of indigenous engineering designs capacity and manufacturing to meet the challenges of improving the nation’s local industries.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, stated this when he led management team on a courtesy visit to present the request on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The Vice Chancellor said the visit was aimed at renewing the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations which was signed in 2014.

Further stated that the proposed center will also provide manufacturing value added processes that would lead to employment generation, thus raising standard of living.

“It will lead to the much desired university-industry linkages which hopefully would revolutionize industrial development of Nigeria.” He said.

As contained in the proposal by the University, NASENI staff would easily work with the university as joint research staff in many fronts as the center of Excellence would be located within the University campus to be managed through collaborative efforts by the two organizations.

“It will focus amongst others on furnace manufacturing, energy and power equipment, miscellaneous components and devices and systems, and many more,” he added.

In the same vein, Chief of Transformation and Innovation Center of the Nigerian Army Maj.- Gen C. Ofoche led another delegation on behalf of the Nigeria Chief of Army Staff Lt.General Farouk Yahaya on a courtesy visit to NASENI to revive all existing working collaborations between the Agency and the Nigerian Army especially in specific areas of innovation, research and development (R&Ds).

He said with R&Ds, Nigeria could begin the manufacturing of machines and spare parts using its indigenous resources (human and material resources) as the nation could no longer continue to consume imported finished products, adding that, it is wasteful and lack of diligent exploration of citizen’s creative minds and innovation which had kept Nigeria where it is today.

“Until we started producing all the critical machines and spare parts which Nigeria needs up to 80%, we will not meet up with global standard and trends or competitiveness. We need to be competitive in everything we do.”

He, however, commended NASENI’s efforts in promoting the development of science, technology and innovation in Nigeria, adding that, collaborating with the Agency would enable the two parties to nurture the nation’s vast natural resources.

“R&D is the way to go and with Army applications, we can defeat the bad people and make Nigeria better” he stressed.

In his response, the EVC of NASENI, said the Agency was ready to work with the University of Abuja in establishing the Center of Excellence in reverse engineering and innovation. He said such move was within the mandate of the Agency, even as he assured both the Army and the VC, Uniabuja of the readiness of the Agency to work with them in promoting the importance of R&Ds in the development of the nation’s economy.