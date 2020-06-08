UniAbuja plants 1,503 seedlings

The University of Abuja, Friday planted no fewer than 1,503 seedlings of date plan on 12 hectares of its land as part of plantation exercise to mark the institution’s green campus.

The exercise was a collaboration between the university and Nigerian Institute of Oil Palm Research (NIFOR).

Flagging off the plantation at the main campus of the university, the vice chancellor, university of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na ‘Allah, who spoke to Blueprint said, it was part of the university’s effort to create a green campus and contribute to economic development of the country.

“We are delighted for the opportunity to formally launch the plantation of date palm on our campus. We want to have a green campus, and I believe that there is no greater wealth than land,” he said.

He stated further that the university believes in the potential of agriculture, not only as a source of revenue generation, but also to help change the fortunes of the country.

He added that students and the university as a whole will benefit greatly from the plantation.

Professor Na ‘Allah who was accompanied to the plantation by the deputy vice chancellor, (academics), Professor Clement Alawa, Register, Malam Yahaya Mohammed, Dean of students Affairs, Dr. Abubakar Umar Kari and other senior staff of the university, stated that, more economic trees, including Teak, Jatropha, Oil palm, Shea and Mahogany, would be planted in the campus in due course.

He stressed that the plantation would aid not only in teaching and research but alleviate poverty and insure food security in the country, which is in line with the SDGs target goals 1&2 empowerment and skill acquisition.

He said given the strategic location of the university, it was well positioned to be a front runner in agricultural research and development, adding that, his administration will ensure that the university continues to give maximum support to such research.