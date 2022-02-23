UniAbuja to stage convocation despite ASUU strike – VC

The University of Abuja (UniAabuja) has assured parents and guardians that despite the ongoing nationwide strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU), the university’s convocation will go on as planned starting Tuesday, February 22, 2022 for the graduation of students from the 25th and 26th academic sessions.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, who made this known while addressing the media on Monday also disclosed that a total of 8,769 students are expected to graduate from the University of Abuja in 2022.

Professor Na’Allah stated that 2,372 out of the 8769 students bagged masters degrees and while 23 persons got first class, 1,052 came out with second class degrees just as 3061 received second class lower degrees.

He said the university succeeded in clearing a backlog of 2,929 students and would ensure that every graduating student goes home with their certificates unlike the previous practice where graduands have to wait for months to receive their credentials.

The vice chancellor also spoke on efforts being made to reposition the school to the point where it will become an academic institution of excellence with improved infrastructure backed by well trained and properly motivated workforce.

He disclosed that the university has received increased funding running into billions of Naira from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and other sources apart from improving its internally generated revenue sources adding, “our idea is to upgrade the University of Abuja in every area in a manner that it can compete favourably with any other university in the world.”

Na’Allah assured that the welfare of staff and students will be given topmost priority attention.

He blamed the Federal Government for neglecting the university system in the country resulting in frequent strikes by various sections of university workers.

The vice chancellor stated that with all the capital and human development programmes lined-up at the university, it will soon be difficult to find any other higher institution that will compete with the university on the types of services provided by the University of Abuja for its staff and student population.