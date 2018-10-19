UniAbuja, UI win Africas varsity youth affirmative debate

University of Abuja and University of Ibadan have emerged joint top winners at the grand finale of the university affirmative action debate across the country.

The two schools had defeated their other counterparts from the six geo-political zones before the grand finale.

The youth affirmative action debate was initiated to impart in youths the knowledge of politics.

A board member of YIAGA Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, announced the final results, saying the affirmative action debate was part of the groups commitment towards promoting democracy with youth inclusion as one of the themes.

He said that University of Abuja, University of Maiduguri, ABU, Zaria University of Ibadan, University of Calabar, and Michael Opara University of Agriculture, Umudike, competed in the finals from the six geo-political zones of the country.

This is an opportunity for youths to lend their voices to democracy because military rule can give us schools, roads and even free education but there is only one thing it cant give us, that is freedom.

That is the ability to ask questions, I am excited that YIAGA Africa is creating a forum where young people who can be positive with issues, especially as we move toward a more difficult and trying period of democracy. This is not just a trying period for Nigeria but all over the world, he said.

Programmes Manager, YIAGA Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said that the competition was designed to stimulate public discourse on youth affirmative action. She added that this had given young people the opportunity to amplify their voices on their right to political participation and building positive political culture and attitude.

For us in YIAGA, it is beyond just talking, it is beyond just saying there is a need for youth participation, it is about taking action to actually get young people in government, to represent the youth in government.

But beyond that, we look at how we engage as young people because we have been accused of being unserious, of lacking focus and wanting to be handed leadership on a platter of gold. So, to change this stereotype, our attitude has to changeYoung people need to set an agenda for our government, and the only way to achieve that is to understand our history, to be informed, to learn and understand what is happening in all sectors, so when we are engaging we are engaging with tons of knowledge, and that is why we are having this debate.

We believe that before you step out, you must have done your research, because debate pushes you to read, to learn, to understand the argument you want to push forward, she said.

Senior programmes officer, YIAGA Africa, Ibrahim Farouk, on his part, said that the youth affirmative action debate was initiated to empower youths in the knowledge of politics and also create an avenue to air their opinions on the matter.

He added that the debate was an activity under the promoting inclusive governance for development project of YIAGA Africa implemented with support from Ford Foundation.

