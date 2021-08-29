UniAbuja VC makes case for implementation of research findings

The vice chancellor of the university of Abuja, Professor Abudul-Rasheed Na’allah, has called for the implementation of research findings to facilitate the transformation of the promotion and sustainable nation’s economy growth and development.

He made the called during the second undergraduate day of the faculty of management sciences theater, University of Abuja main campus, with the theme, “Promoting National Development Through Research”.

The vice chancellor called on researchers to disseminate their findings to authorities for implementation through the appropriate channels and to ensure the transition of these findings into skills and products for wealth creation and economic empowerment.

Professor Na’Allah called for the empowerment of industries to commission and fund researchers that would produce findings and the skills to improve the quality of products and production in the country.

He charged students to turn their brain into positive development to help the society.

He advocated increase in government fundings of research special endowment fund, research grants and to boost current government’s position for research and the creation of reward system to encourage scientific innovation.

The vice chancellor also encouraged global networking and collaboration of Nigeria researcher with reputable institution worldwide, saying, all hands must be on deck to ensure practical application of Nigeria- based scientific research for sustainable development.

He resolved to improve both a stimulating and happy study for students and living environment in the academic research to continue to fulfil the aim and to contribute to the wider world with the university research, scholarship, teaching and learning and ensure that the university prospers as thriving universities of Excellence.

The guest speaker, Dr Dan Azimi Mohammed Ibrahim, Director General National Office of Technology Acquisition Promotion, who was represented by deputy director in the department of cooperate planning of National office for technology association, Emeka Orji, advised Nigerian students to explore their culture with a view to reviving and adopting the indigenous knowledge system to address socio political and economic development issues in the country.